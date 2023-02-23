Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO James J. Whalen Sells 301 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CAO James J. Whalen sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $19,071.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Commvault Systems Price Performance
Shares of CVLT stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.