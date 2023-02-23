Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO James J. Whalen Sells 301 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CAO James J. Whalen sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $19,071.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,278,000 after buying an additional 93,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after purchasing an additional 621,967 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

