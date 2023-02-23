Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Copart Price Performance
Shares of Copart stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
