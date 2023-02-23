Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

