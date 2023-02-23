Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

