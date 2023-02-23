Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.