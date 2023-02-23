Craig Wehr Sells 1,442 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts have commented on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

