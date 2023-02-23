Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 272.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 212,593 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.57% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after acquiring an additional 969,062 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,042,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 359.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 411,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,019,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EWY opened at $59.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

