Credit Suisse AG Has $11.49 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of WestRock worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 49.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.7% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,520 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,046 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 122.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 973,523 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in WestRock by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after buying an additional 681,756 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WestRock Stock Up 1.9 %

WestRock stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

