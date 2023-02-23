Credit Suisse AG Has $11.82 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $22,818,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 612.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 172,547 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,922,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7,877.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,167,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,762.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 111,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 109,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $256.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.14. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $217.92 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Featured Articles

