Credit Suisse AG Has $13.51 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,839 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $13,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 40.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in PulteGroup by 9.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

PulteGroup Price Performance

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

