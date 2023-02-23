Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI stock opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.66. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

