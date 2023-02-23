Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,300,005 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054,638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 85.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 796,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 366,485 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAN. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

