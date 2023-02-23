Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,678 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PPL were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in PPL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 387,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 127,753 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

PPL Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. PPL’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

