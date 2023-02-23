Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of NOV worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

