Credit Suisse AG Purchases 19,169 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.96%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

