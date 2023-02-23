Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 39.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 220,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 602.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after buying an additional 288,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 80,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

