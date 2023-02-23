Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,384 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $8,478,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,668 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 733,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $448,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,287,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $448,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,287,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,585 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

