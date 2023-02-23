Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,469 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,742. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leidos Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Shares of LDOS opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

