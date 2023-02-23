Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,501,628 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501,628 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.89.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BURL stock opened at $223.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 1.08. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

