Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,025 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Black Knight worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,041,000 after buying an additional 813,745 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,533,000 after buying an additional 1,191,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,214,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after buying an additional 117,985 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,399,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,282,000 after purchasing an additional 259,590 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKI stock opened at $63.86 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Knight Profile

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.