Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,534 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in TopBuild by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $198.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $232.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.11.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

