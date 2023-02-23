Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.90. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 10,586,656 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.