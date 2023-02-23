Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $430.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.