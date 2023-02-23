Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.79

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 111256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

About Crescent Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 64,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

