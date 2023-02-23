Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.79

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 111256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
