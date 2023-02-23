Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,918 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Crown worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 5,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Crown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,588,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Crown Stock Up 0.7 %

Crown stock opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.