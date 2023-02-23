Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down to $21.03

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.03, but opened at $20.19. Cryoport shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 30,674 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $965.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cryoport by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 66,798 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 137,348 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.