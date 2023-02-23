Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells $22,100.00 in Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $22,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 385,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,314.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $16,300.00.

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.