Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Insider Buys A$10,725.00 in Stock

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Rating) insider Alan Gray bought 1,500 shares of Data#3 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.15 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,725.00 ($7,396.55).

Data#3 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79.

Get Data#3 alerts:

Data#3 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Data#3 Limited provides information technology solutions and services in Australia and Fiji. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud and private cloud services, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, systems management, and printing; and security solutions comprising cloud security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, infrastructure and end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for Data#3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data#3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.