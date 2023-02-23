Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Insider Buys A$10,725.00 in Stock

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Rating) insider Alan Gray bought 1,500 shares of Data#3 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.15 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,725.00 ($7,396.55).
Data#3 Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79.
Data#3 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Data#3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data#3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.