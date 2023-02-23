Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $928,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,903 shares of company stock worth $103,890. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after acquiring an additional 670,508 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,769,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 402,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

