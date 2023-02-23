Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €29.50 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.50 ($31.38) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €21.11 ($22.45) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($19.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.19.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

