Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($32.98) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €40.59 ($43.18) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.97. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($78.41) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($107.13).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

