Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €190.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €190.00 ($202.13) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($201.06) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($212.77) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($219.15) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($207.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €164.60 ($175.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €164.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €167.17. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 12 month high of €180.00 ($191.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

