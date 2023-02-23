Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($26.60) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.09) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.38) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.9 %

DTE opened at €21.11 ($22.45) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €19.89 and a 200-day moving average of €19.19. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.29).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

