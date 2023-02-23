Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Insider Purchases A$30,089.62 in Stock

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Rating) insider Danielle Carter purchased 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.16 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,089.62 ($20,751.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29.

APN Industria REIT (‘Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $824 million portfolio of 32 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

