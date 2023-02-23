DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About DigitalBridge Group

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

