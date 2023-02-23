Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Decreased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,593 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $50.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.