Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,999,000 after purchasing an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,868,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 841,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after buying an additional 228,734 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05.

