DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNP. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $13,859,000. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 407,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 318,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,286,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 264,335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,034,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE DNP opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

