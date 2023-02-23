DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down to $64.47

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.47, but opened at $59.82. DocuSign shares last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 1,649,762 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.
DocuSign Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 941.51 and a beta of 1.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
