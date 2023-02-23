DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down to $64.47

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.47, but opened at $59.82. DocuSign shares last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 1,649,762 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 941.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.