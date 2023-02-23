Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.68.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$14.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.21. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.25 and a 12 month high of C$17.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.