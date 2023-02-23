Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.68.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$14.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.21. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.25 and a 12 month high of C$17.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

