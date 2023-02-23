Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,412 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after buying an additional 20,618,487 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

