ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) received a €18.00 ($19.15) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday.

ETR:ENI opened at €14.11 ($15.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.99. ENI has a twelve month low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a twelve month high of €14.94 ($15.89). The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

