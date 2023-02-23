ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €19.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($20.21) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.70) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

ETR:ENI opened at €14.11 ($15.01) on Thursday. ENI has a 1-year low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a 1-year high of €14.94 ($15.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

