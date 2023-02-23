ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €19.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €19.00 ($20.21) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.70) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.62) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

ENI Price Performance

ENI stock opened at €14.11 ($15.01) on Thursday. ENI has a 1 year low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a 1 year high of €14.94 ($15.89). The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.94 and a 200 day moving average of €12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

