EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Trading Down 6.2%

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.25 and last traded at $112.25. Approximately 27,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 76,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.45.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.48%.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $40,761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $22,342,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $16,318,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,265,000 after purchasing an additional 146,199 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.