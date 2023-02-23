Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Raised by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 576,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,788,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.32.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $698.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $701.33 and its 200-day moving average is $652.79. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 161.46%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

