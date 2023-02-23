Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 173 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $576.17 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

