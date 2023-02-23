Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 21,490 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $61.77 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36.

