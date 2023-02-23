Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 8,728 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

