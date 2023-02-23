Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 47.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,586,000 after buying an additional 1,228,034 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 400.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 744,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $9,235,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 285,050 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

FS KKR Capital Profile

FSK stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

