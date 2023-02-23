Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,386 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,811 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 636,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 414,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 61,137 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

MU opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $94.07.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.