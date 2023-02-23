Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 363,702 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 243,766 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $77.51.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

